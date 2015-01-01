Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: To describe the clinical characteristics, self-reported outcomes in domains relating to activities of daily living and patterns of service engagement in the survivors of a moderate-to-severe acquired brain injury over seven years. RESEARCH DESIGN: A longitudinal research design was used.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Thirty-two individuals who sustained a moderate-to-severe acquired brain injury completed a Sociodemographic and Support Questionnaire at one (t1) and seven years (t2) after completing a publicly funded inpatient neurorehabilitation program. MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: There were minimal changes in independent living, mobility, ability to maintain key relationships and in return to work in the interval between t1 and t2. Sixty-nine percent of participants engaged with two or more allied health professional services and 75% engaged with support services in the community over the seven years.



CONCLUSIONS: There were minimal additional gains in outcomes relating to activities of daily-living and there was a high level of service need in the first decade postinjury. Young and middle-aged individuals who sustain an ABI may continue to live in the community for decades with some level of disability and may require ongoing access to services.

