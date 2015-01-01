|
Citation
|
Twomey DM, Allen N, Agan MLF, Hayes AM, Higgins A, Carton S, Roche R, Hevey D, Bramham J, Brady N, O'Keeffe F. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34898342
|
Abstract
|
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: To describe the clinical characteristics, self-reported outcomes in domains relating to activities of daily living and patterns of service engagement in the survivors of a moderate-to-severe acquired brain injury over seven years. RESEARCH DESIGN: A longitudinal research design was used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acquired brain injury; ABI; longitudinal outcomes; longitudinal service engagement