Citation
Lal S, Halicki-Asakawa A, Fauvelle A. Front. Digit. Health 2021; 3: e782145.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
34901927
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Youth are among the fastest growing subset of the homeless population. Youth experiencing homelessness (YEH) face multiple barriers in accessing health information and health care services. As such, they may best be reached through information and communication technologies (ICTs); however, limited efforts have been made to synthesize literature on this topic. In this paper, we review studies on access and use of ICTs among YEH. We also discuss the implications of the review for healthcare.
Keywords
internet; telemedicine; cellular phone; digital equity; digital health; eMental health; mhealth; telehealth