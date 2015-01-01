Abstract

This study was to develop and validate the circular tandem walk test (CTWT) by deriving an optimal cutoff score to indicate the fall risk in 89 active community-dwelling older individuals. The participants aged 65 years and older were assessed for their demographic data, fear of fall variables, and history of falls in the past 6 months. Subsequently, participants were randomized for the sequence of tests between the tandem walk test and the CTWT. The outcomes of CTWT showed the highest significant correlation with all the fall variables (ranging from.631 to.827, p <.001). Moreover, the time to perform the CTWT ≥ 14.6 s and ≥ two error scores had excellent and acceptable diagnostic accuracy to determine the risk of falls in the older individuals, respectively. The CTWT can be used as alternative screening tests for assessing the fall risk in active older adults in community settings.

