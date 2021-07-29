|
Citation
Iwai Y, Khan Z, DasGupta S. Lit. Med. 2021; 39(2): 212-216.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Johns Hopkins University Press)
DOI
PMID
34897123
Abstract
"The war has changed,” declared an internal Center for Disease Control (CDC) document cited in The Washington Post on July 29, 2021.1 The Post article describes the CDC’s new guidance, including mask-wearing practices, as “a strategic retreat in the face of the delta variant.” Rather than framing the change in policy as proactive and logical scientific practice in the face of an evolving health threat, this language invokes all mitigation practices—including vaccinations, social distancing, and masking—as a militaristic “retreat.” The imagery is binary, one of victories and losses such that public health efforts, including masks, are associated with shame, if not outright defeat.
