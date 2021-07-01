|
Ivaz JS, Stojadinović SS, Petrović DV, Stojković PZ. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(4): 479-489.
(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
PMID
34900367
BACKGROUND: During 2011, a study was undertaken to assess safety conditions in Serbian underground coalmines by analysis of injury data. The study covered all Serbian coalmines, identified week spots from the aspect of safety, and recommended possible courses of action. Since then, Serbia has made changes to safety and health legislation; all coalmines introduced new preventive measures, adopted international standards, and made procedures for risk management. After 10 years a new study has been performed to analyze the impact of these changes.
Injury; Coal mine; Preventive measures