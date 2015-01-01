Abstract

While cycling is promoted as a clean, energy-efficient mode of transport generating physical activity, the number of injured cyclists must decrease to achieve traffic safety goals. The extent of the single bicycle crashes (SBCs) and crash causes are rather well studied. This study expands this knowledge by focusing on differences in injury severity. The aim of the study is to investigate the relationship between injury severity and characteristics of the crash and the cyclist with focus on SBCs. Furthermore, injury risk is calculated for different age classes and sexes, as well as for different purposes of the trip. The results are based on injured cyclists in Sweden (N = 105,836) registered in STRADA, 2010-2019, by both the police and accident and emergency departments (A&Es), with a special focus on injury severity reported by the A&Es. Binary logistic regression was applied to analyse how the odds of being severely injured differed for different cyclists and situations.



RESULTS from of the National Travel Survey, 2011-2016, were used to study differences in distance travelled with respect to sex, age group and purpose of the trip. Given that the cyclist is injured in an SBC, the results show a higher probability of being severely injured (maximal AIS 3 or more) for cyclists 45 years or older compared to younger cyclists, for males compared to females and for cyclists not wearing a helmet compared to cyclists wearing a helmet. A higher probability for severe injury was also found for crashes occurring during leisure trips compared to work/school trips, crashes occurring during weekdays compared to weekends and crashes at intersections and road stretches compared to pedestrian and cycle paths. Furthermore, the risk of being severely injured in an SBC per km travelled was higher for cyclists aged 45 and older and during a leisure trip.

Language: en