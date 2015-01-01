Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify factors which may influence mobility and could be considered during the evaluation of mobility in individuals with acquired brain injury (ABI) following qualitative focus groups with both clinicians and individuals with ABI, to assess their needs and preferences in order to individualize their care management plans.



METHODS: Five focus groups were held, three with clinicians from 3 rehabilitation sites of CRIR (CRDM: n = 4; IURDPM: n = 3; JRH: n = 10) and two with individuals with ABI from one rehabilitation site (CRDM) (individuals with stroke: n = 5; individuals with TBI: n = 5). Focus group discussions were transcribed and analyzed using inductive and deductive thematic content approaches.



RESULTS: Four themes were identified: considering mobility holistically and individual needs, preferences, and unique experiences; assessment and intervention guidelines; support network; and uncertainty about symptoms and recovery. Using the ten-rule International Classification, Functioning, Disability, and Health framework linking process, codes were categorized into Body Functions Activity and Participation, and Environmental Factors exploring the prominent domains that mostly identify factors influencing mobility.



CONCLUSIONS: Comprehensive measurement of mobility remains an ongoing challenge owing to multiple contributing factors, ranging from personal and psychosocial factors to the influence of a myriad of environmental and community considerations. Preparing individuals with ABI for community mobility can be substantially improved if healthcare professionals employ communicative tools to facilitate shared decision making with patients and to deliver patient-centred rehabilitation care.

