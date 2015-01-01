Abstract

We read with interest the article "Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of the general population. Reflections and proposals "by Buitrago et al. who refer that during the pandemic the psychological impact has not been the same between men and women, showing an increase in cases of domestic violence against women and children1. The training deficiencies in health personnel make it difficult to identify and capture cases of women victims of gender violence who go to health services2. In some countries, the number of victims requesting help has decreased due to confinement measures, fear of contagion and the interruption of life support services3, 4. It is essential to improve information channels through mobile devices and the training of the health professional to detect violence early 5.



A retrospective study was carried out, in which the articles on gender violence in times of pandemic published and indexed in the Scopus database from January 2020 to July 2021 were examined, whose authorship mentions affiliations to Latin American institutions considering the fields Article Title, Abstracts and Keywords. The search terms were the words: "gender violence" OR "domestic violence" OR "patriarchal violence" OR "intimate partner violence" OR "partner violence" OR "sexist violence" OR "violence against women" OR "battered women" OR "Partner abuse" OR "feminicide" and its relationship with the terms "2019-nCoV" OR "SARS-CoV-2" OR "2019 novel coronavirus" OR "COVID-19" OR "coronavirus disease 2019". A total of 35 published and indexed articles were found, including 5 documentary types in the analysis: articles (77.14%), reviews (11.43%), letters to the editor (5.71%), editorials (2.86%). ) and conference articles (2.86%).



Leímos con interés el artículo "Repercusiones de la pandemia de la COVID-19 en la salud mental de la población general. Reflexiones y propuestas" de Buitrago et al. quienes refieren que durante la pandemia el impacto psicológico no ha sido igual entre varones y mujeres, evidenciándose un aumento de casos de violencia doméstica contra mujeres y niños1. Las deficiencias de formación en el personal de salud dificultan la identificación y captación de casos de mujeres víctimas de la violencia de género que acuden a los servicios sanitarios2. En algunos países ha disminuido el número de víctimas que solicitan ayuda debido a las medidas de confinamiento, miedo al contagio y a la interrupción de los servicios de apoyo vital3, 4. Es fundamental mejorar los canales de información a través de dispositivos móviles y la formación del profesional sanitario para detectar a tiempo la violencia5.



Se realizó un estudio retrospectivo, en el que se examinaron los artículos sobre violencia de género en tiempos de pandemia publicados e indizados en la base de datos Scopus desde enero 2020 a julio 2021, cuya autoría menciona afiliaciones a instituciones latinoamericanas considerándose los campos Article Title, Abstracts y Keywords. Los términos de búsqueda fueron las palabras: "gender violence" OR "domestic violence" OR "patriarcal violence" OR "intimate partner violence" OR "partner violence" OR "sexist violence" OR "violence against women" OR "battered women" OR "partner abuse" OR "feminicide" y su relación con los términos "2019-nCoV" OR "SARS-CoV-2" OR "2019 novel coronavirus" OR "COVID-19" OR "coronavirus disease 2019". Se encontró un total de 35 artículos publicados e indexados incluyéndose en el análisis 5 tipos documentales: artículos (77,14%), revisiones (11,43%), cartas al editor (5,71%), editoriales (2,86%) y artículos de conferencia (2,86%)...

