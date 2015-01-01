|
Dreier M, Ludwig J, Baumgardt J, Härter M, von dem Knesebeck O, Bock T, Liebherz S. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Entwicklung einer Onlineintervention zum Thema Suizidalität - Vermittlung von Wissen und Reduzierung von Suizidstigma
34902052
Fear of being stigmatized by others, self-stigmatization, and inadequate information can limit those affected by suicidality from seeking help. E‑mental-health interventions provide a low-threshold way to reach many individuals with information about the topic. This enables those affected to prepare themselves for personal offers of help. As part of the funding priority "Suicide Prevention (A: Destigmatization)" of the German Federal Ministry of Health, a complex intervention was developed at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. The development and content of this online intervention are described in this article.Following a representative telephone survey of the German general population, which investigated gaps in knowledge and stigmatization tendencies on the subject of suicide, the online intervention "8 lives - lived experience reports and facts on suicide" was developed on the basis of an Australian suicide prevention project and involved persons with a lived experience of suicide. The intervention highlighted both scientific and clinical facts about suicidality as well as a socio-cultural perspective and offered self-help options and professional support services. Video reports of persons with a lived experience of suicide were shown within the intervention. The project is currently being evaluated. A continuation is planned.The intervention is a multi-layered offer in which different perspectives on the topic of suicidality are presented. Participants are addressed on a cognitive and emotional level. Given the prevalence of suicidality and the fact that the subject is still taboo, serious, evidence-based, and low-threshold prevention and information offers seem particularly relevant.
Language: de
Suicide prevention; E‑mental-health; Lived experience; Online intervention; Peer involvement; Suicide stigma