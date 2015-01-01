Abstract

Fear of being stigmatized by others, self-stigmatization, and inadequate information can limit those affected by suicidality from seeking help. E‑mental-health interventions provide a low-threshold way to reach many individuals with information about the topic. This enables those affected to prepare themselves for personal offers of help. As part of the funding priority "Suicide Prevention (A: Destigmatization)" of the German Federal Ministry of Health, a complex intervention was developed at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. The development and content of this online intervention are described in this article.Following a representative telephone survey of the German general population, which investigated gaps in knowledge and stigmatization tendencies on the subject of suicide, the online intervention "8 lives - lived experience reports and facts on suicide" was developed on the basis of an Australian suicide prevention project and involved persons with a lived experience of suicide. The intervention highlighted both scientific and clinical facts about suicidality as well as a socio-cultural perspective and offered self-help options and professional support services. Video reports of persons with a lived experience of suicide were shown within the intervention. The project is currently being evaluated. A continuation is planned.The intervention is a multi-layered offer in which different perspectives on the topic of suicidality are presented. Participants are addressed on a cognitive and emotional level. Given the prevalence of suicidality and the fact that the subject is still taboo, serious, evidence-based, and low-threshold prevention and information offers seem particularly relevant.



===



Bei Suizidalität können die Angst, von anderen stigmatisiert zu werden, sowie Selbststigmatisierung und unzureichende Informationen dazu führen, dass Hilfsangebote weniger oder gar nicht in Anspruch genommen werden. E‑Mental-Health-Interventionen sind eine Möglichkeit, niederschwellig viele Betroffene über die Thematik zu informieren und auf persönliche Hilfsangebote vorzubereiten. Am Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf wurde eine komplexe Intervention entwickelt, gefördert im Rahmen des Förderschwerpunkts "Suizidprävention (A: Entstigmatisierung)" des Bundesministeriums für Gesundheit. Entwicklung und Inhalte dieser Onlineintervention sollen im vorliegenden Beitrag beschrieben werden.



Nach einer repräsentativen Telefonbefragung der deutschen Allgemeinbevölkerung, mit der Wissenslücken und Stigmatisierungstendenzen zum Thema Suizid untersucht wurden, entstand auf Basis eines australischen Suizidpräventionsprojekts und in Zusammenarbeit mit Betroffenen und Angehörigen die Onlineintervention "8 Leben - Erfahrungsberichte und Wissenswertes zum Thema Suizid". Darin wurden sowohl wissenschaftlich-klinische Fakten rund um das Thema Suizidalität als auch eine gesellschaftlich-kulturelle Perspektive beleuchtet sowie auf Selbsthilfemöglichkeiten und professionelle Hilfsangebote verwiesen. Es wurden Videoerfahrungsberichte von Betroffenen und Angehörigen gezeigt. Aktuell wird das Projekt ausgewertet. Eine Weiterführung ist geplant.



In der Intervention werden verschiedene Sichtweisen gezeigt und die Personen, die die Intervention in Anspruch nehmen, werden sowohl auf kognitiver als auch auf emotionaler Ebene angesprochen. Aufgrund der Prävalenz von Suizidalität und der dennoch bestehenden Tabuisierung des Themas scheinen seriöse, evidenzbasierte und niedrigschwellige Präventions- und Informationsangebote besonders relevant.

Language: de