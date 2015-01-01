Abstract

We report and compare 2 cases of open globe injury with foveal damage incurred while mowing. Case 1 is a healthy 67-year-old man presenting with an intraocular metallic foreign body and eye pain in his right eye after using a mower. The foreign body perforated the cornea's inferior area and damaged the foveal centralis, leading to central scotoma and decreased visual acuity. 27G pars plana vitrectomy was performed, and the final corrected decimal visual acuity was 0.1, but the visual field was preserved, except for the central scotoma. Case 2 is a healthy 50-year-old man presenting open globe injury with an intraocular metallic foreign body while using a mower. The foreign body damaged the fovea and triggered extensive retinal detachment. One month after surgery, proliferative vitreoretinopathy occurred, requiring additional surgery. The final corrected decimal visual acuity dropped to 0.05, resulting in an extensive visual field defect. Both cases of eye trauma were caused by mower injury, but the visual function outcomes differed with the size of the foreign body and the injury severity at the time of onset. Mower eye trauma is preventable, and efforts to educate users on safety measures are needed.

Language: en