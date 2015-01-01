Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious problem in dating relationships among college students. The cycle of violence and social learning perspectives suggest that early violent socialization - inclusive of adverse socialization (i.e., prosocial violent messages, witnessing violence, or victimization by someone other than family) and experiences of child maltreatment - is one of the most robust risk factors for IPV involvement.



OBJECTIVE: The effects of early violent socialization were explored to understand the underlying mechanisms that influence victimization, perpetration, and the victim-offender overlap in IPV. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Using data from the International Dating Violence Study, we examined the role of early violent socialization on physical violence victimization and/or perpetration among U.S. college students in a dating relationship during early adulthood (N = 3447; aged 18 to 25 years).



METHODS: Multinomial regressions were estimated. Models were stratified across gender.



RESULTS: Findings indicated that 35% of participants reported IPV involvement, with 24.4% of the total sample reporting membership in the victim-offender group. Adverse socialization (RRR = 1.03, p < .05) and sexual abuse (RRR = 1.03, p < .01) were associated with increased risk for involvement in the victim-offender group. Also, there were pronounced gender differences across the IPV involvement categories. Significant interactions between adverse socialization and neglect, as well as adverse socialization with physical abuse, emerged in the male sample.



CONCLUSIONS: Early adverse experiences might be crucial to prevent violence, and accounting for gender differences is important when designing prevention and intervention programs.

Language: en