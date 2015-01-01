Abstract

BACKGROUND: There have been mixed findings on whether neglect increases the risk of re-report and foster care entry compared with other child maltreatment types. Studies suggest that child neglect can be broken into subtypes which, in turn, may lead to different child welfare outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine whether the re-report and foster care entry outcomes varied by child maltreatment type, specifically the subtypes of neglect. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were derived from a regional longitudinal study with linked CPS and state-level administrative data. Participants (n = 4867) included children with reports of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and six neglect subtypes. Cox regression models were used to assess the probability of recurrence and foster care entry outcomes.



RESULTS: Most neglect subtypes were more likely to be re-reported than physical abuse and sexual abuse, and physical neglect was more likely to be re-reported than lack of supervision (HR = 1.20). Children reported for physical neglect was more likely to be placed in foster care than children with reports of physical abuse and other subtypes of neglect.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides new insight on whether families with child neglect allegations are at increased risk of re-report or foster care entry outcomes compared with other child maltreatment allegations. Given the significant individual, system, and societal costs of neglect, we hope this study facilitates rigorous investigation of child neglect and the potentially modifiable factors or targets for intervening to prevent the re-report of child maltreatment and foster care entry.

