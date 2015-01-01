|
Heimann T, Berthold O, Clemens V, Witt A, Fegert JM. Child Abuse Rev. 2021; 30(5): 485-492.
34898860
Abstract
Increased stress and decreased resources during a lockdown and social distancing can augment the risk for child abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic.Health practitioners should continue to be prepared for potentially rising numbers of cases of child abuse and neglect.Child protection services and mental health care should be considered essential and be available for adults and children at all times.
Language: en
child abuse; lockdown; child sexual abuse; COVID‐19; child neglect