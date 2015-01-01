SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Toros K. Child. Soc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/chso.12517

34898856

PMC8653028

This study investigates children's experiences concerning the effect of the containment measures associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on their daily lives. A small-scale study using in-depth, semi-structured interviews was conducted in Estonia with 10 children registered with Child Protective Services (CPS) as in need of assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic generally negatively affected the children, who struggled with e-schooling, social relationships and emotional well-being. Most of the children reported struggling with their emotional well-being, using words such as anxiety, tension, fear, sadness, and depressing. Not all of the children received the necessary support or assistance from the CPS. The children reported a few positive experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as attaining a more personalised method and schedule for studying and receiving parental support during e-schooling.


qualitative study; COVID‐19; child participation; Child Protective Services; Estonia

