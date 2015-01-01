Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) constitutes a major cause of trauma-related disability and mortality. The epidemiology and implications of associated cranial nerve injuries (CNI) in moderate to severe TBI are largely unknown. We aimed to determine the incidence of CNI in a large European cohort of TBI patients as well as clinical differences between TBI cases with and without concomitant CNI (CNI vs. control group) by means of a multinational trauma registry.



METHODS: The TraumaRegister DGU® was evaluated for trauma patients with head injuries ≥ 2 Abbreviated Injury Scale, who had to be treated on intensive care units after emergency admission to European hospitals between 2008 and 2017. CNI and control cases were compared with respect to demographic, clinical, and outcome variables.



RESULTS: 1.0% (946 of 91,196) of TBI patients presented with additional CNI. On average, CNI patients were younger than control cases (44.3 ± 20.6 vs. 51.8 ± 23.0 years) but did not differ regarding sex distribution (CNI 69.4% males vs. control 69.1%). Traffic accidents were encountered more frequently in CNI cases (52.3% vs. 46.7%; p < 0.001; chi-squared test) and falls more commonly in the control group (45.2% vs. 37.1%; p < 0.001). CNI patients suffered more frequently from concomitant face injuries (28.2% vs. 17.5%; p < 0.001) and skull base fractures (51.0% vs. 23.5%; p < 0.001). Despite similar mean Injury Severity Score (CNI 21.8 ± 11.3; control 21.1 ± 11.7) and Glasgow Coma Scale score (CNI 10.9 ± 4.2, control 11.1 ± 4.4), there was a considerably higher proportion of anisocoria in CNI patients (20.1% vs. 11.2%; p < 0.001). Following primary treatment, 50.8% of CNI and 35.5% of control cases showed moderate to severe disability (Glasgow Outcome Scale score 3-4; p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: CNI rarely occur in the context of TBI. When present, they indicate a higher likelihood of functional impairment following primary care and complicating skull base fractures should be suspected.

