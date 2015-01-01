Abstract

In recent years, with the gradual development of sports, the competition between athletes is becoming more and more fierce. The long training time and heavy body load of athletes lead to the increase of the incidence of sports injury, and the evaluation and analysis of athletes' sports injury need a lot of manpower and material resources. In order to improve the calculation efficiency of sports injury estimation results and save the cost of estimation and analysis, we propose a sports injury estimation model based on the algorithm model of mutation fuzzy neural network. The sports injury model constructed in this paper can not only systematically evaluate and analyze the degree of sports injury of athletes, but also improve the accuracy and efficiency; at the same time, it has universality for the evaluation and analysis of the degree of sports injury. The construction of this model provides the theoretical basis of big data algorithm for the prevention of sports injury and the application of mutation fuzzy neural network in the field of sports.

Language: en