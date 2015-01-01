Abstract

This paper proposes a mixed decision strategy for freight and passenger transportation in metro systems during off-peak hours (MTS-OPH). The definition of the mixed decision strategy is proposed, and fixed and flexible loading modes are considered for different passenger flow volumes. A mathematical model of the MTS-OPH is proposed and solved using an improved variable neighborhood search algorithm. Case studies demonstrate the performance and applicability of the proposed model and algorithm, and the MTS-OPH is discussed for different delivery distances, passenger flows, and metro network types. The proposed strategy is suitable for long-distance delivery, and the proposed model framework can be applied to different types of metro networks with different levels of complexity. The mixed decision strategy provides a decision support tool for metro and freight companies and can propose corresponding solutions according to different passenger flows.

Language: en