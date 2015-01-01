Abstract

Introduction The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the resultant lockdown has had a great impact on global healthcare. This observational study aimed to analyse the consequences of national lockdown on the epidemiology of significant paediatric orthopaedic trauma, presenting to a tertiary referral centre in Wales, during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.



METHODS Paediatric patients presenting with orthopaedic trauma, from March 2019 to July 2019 (baseline period), March 2020 to July 2020 (lockdown period), and March 2021 to July 2021 (post lockdown period), were identified and compared. Those aged less than 16 years, presenting with a significant orthopaedic injury, defined here for the study as, those requiring either manipulation under anaesthesia or, surgical intervention were included in this study.



RESULTS Mean age of children with significant orthopaedic injuries during the lockdown dropped significantly to 6.52 years in comparison to those during the baseline period (7.9 years), and post lockdown period (8.85 years). The incidence of outdoor injuries plummeted significantly from 64.71% in the baseline period, to 41.27% during the lockdown period, but rose to 80.65% in the post lockdown period. There was a 48% reduction in the number of children who required intervention in operating theatre during the lockdown period, in comparison to the other two study periods.



CONCLUSION Our study reports a significant decrease in the incidence of paediatric orthopaedic trauma needing intervention in operating theatre during the lockdown period, with a significant rise in the incidence of domestic injuries, and relatively younger children sustaining these injuries. A public information campaign could help reduce the incidence of such domestic accidents during future lockdowns. We recommend improving awareness among parents, creating a safe indoor as well as outdoor environment to help reduce the incidence of fractures in the paediatric population. This will subsequently help in reducing the financial burden on an already stretched healthcare system.

