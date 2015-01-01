Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Due to the global rise of obesity, the role of nutrition has gathered more attention. Paradoxically, even overweight persons may be malnourished. This may delay wound healing or recovery of late radiation tissue injury (LRTI). Hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) is used to improve wound healing or LRTI complaints. The aim of this study was to assess the dietary intake levels of nutrients important for recovery in patients referred for HBOT.



Methods: This was a retrospective, cross-sectional study of patients referred for HBOT to a single centre between 2014 and 2019. Patients were offered a consultation with a dietitian as standard care. Information on nutrients was calculated from questionnaires, and compared to recommended daily allowances.



Results: One hundred and forty-six patients were included (80 female). Eighteen patients were treated for diabetic ulcers, 25 for non-diabetic ulcers and 103 for LRTI. Most were overweight or obese (64.4%), but did not consume the recommended quantities of calories, protein, or micronutrients. Vitamin C consumption was higher than recommended. Male patients had a higher intake of calories and protein than female patients but not other nutrients. No differences in intake existed between age or body mass index categories.



Conclusions: The nutritional status of patients referred for HBOT may be inadequate for healing wounds or LRTI, despite anthropomorphic data indicating a positive energy balance. Daily attendance for HBOT provides a unique opportunity to monitor and correct these deficiencies. Routine screening for malnutrition and supplement deficiencies is recommended for patients referred for HBOT.



