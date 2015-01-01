Abstract

Mental health literacy (MHL) is a determinant of psychological well-being in young people. A randomized controlled design was used to evaluate the appreciation and effectiveness of an interactive video on French University students' MHL (knowledge about depression and suicidal behavior, mental health help-seeking behaviors, stigma and misconceptions about mental health). At the baseline, all participants (n = 101) completed a questionnaire including several scales on MHL. One month after, participants were randomly assigned to two homogeneous groups (intervention, n = 50 or control, n = 51) and again completed the questionnaire on MHL. Through a mixed-methods approach, semi-structured interviews were also conducted with the intervention group to collect information on the appreciation of the interactive video. Quantitative data indicated that MHL scores increased or remained stable in the intervention group. Comparison with the control group and multivariate logistic regression models did not show statistically significant differences, due to the small sample of the study. According to qualitative data, users appreciated the content and the format of the intervention. It was suggested that the video could be disseminated in other University campuses in France and internationally to promote MHL among students.

Language: en