Krzemińska SM, Szewczyńska M. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Lodz and the Polish Association of Occupational Medicine, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)
34897292
OBJECTIVES: The objective of the work was to analyze the impact of selected factors concerning the use and maintenance of firefighters' protective clothing worn during rescue operations on the hazard of contamination by chemical substances. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The participants were firefighters (N = 688) from rescue and firefighting units of the State Fire Service in Poland, aged <30, 31-40, 41-50 or >60 years, with different seniority: up to >21 years of service. The survey questionnaire developed by the authors was used. The questionnaire was available online. The Statistica 10.0 statistical package using the χ(2) test was applied in the analysis of the significance of the results.
Language: en
firefighters; questionnaire; chemical contamination; health hazard; maintenance; protective clothing