Citation
Mahdinia M, Mohammadfam I, Soltanzadeh A, Mirzaei Aliabadi M, Aghaei H. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
34898390
Abstract
PURPOSE: Safety behavior significantly affects safety performance in the workplace. This study aimed to develop a Bayesian network (BN) model for managing and improving safety behavior.
Language: en
Keywords
Bayesian network; Safety knowledge; Safety behavior; Fuzzy DEMATEL