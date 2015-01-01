|
Citation
|
Rozova V, Witt K, Robinson J, Li Y, Verspoor K. J. Am. Med. Inform. Assoc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34897466
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Accurate identification of self-harm presentations to Emergency Departments (ED) can lead to more timely mental health support, aid in understanding the burden of suicidal intent in a population, and support impact evaluation of public health initiatives related to suicide prevention. Given lack of manual self-harm reporting in ED, we aim to develop an automated system for the detection of self-harm presentations directly from ED triage notes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; self-harm; suicidal ideation; machine learning; natural language processing