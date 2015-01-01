Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Compulsive disorder (POCD) is characterised by the presence of intrusive thoughts resulting in significant distress and urges to execute repeated behaviours occurring in the perinatal period. PPOCD is largely understudied and existing literature has mostly studied POCD quantitatively.



OBJECTIVE: This qualitative study explores the experiences of 10 mothers randomly selected from a larger sample (N = 251; 86.8% White) who met high risk criteria based on the Postnatal Obsessive-Compulsive Scale (POCS≥16). These mothers were interviewed about their experiences with POCD retrospectively.



RESULTS: Qualitative analysis of the interviews (n = 10) revealed three main themes regarding women's experiences with POCD: 1) obsessions (i.e. safety, cleanliness), 2) compulsions (i.e. excessive checking for safety, excessive cleaning, researching information online), and 3) other emotional experiences (i.e. fear, panic, anxiety, suicidal ideation, guilt, shame, irritability/anger).



CONCLUSION: Mothers at high risk for POCD report obsessions and compulsions as well as other emotional experiences that are distressing, demonstrating the enduring impact of POCD beyond the perinatal period.

