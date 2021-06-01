Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aims to determine the correlation between Trauma and Injury Severity Score (TRISS) and prognosis in patients with trauma.



METHODS: We retrospectively analysed 187 medical records of patients with trauma who presented to the emergency department of a level II trauma centre in East Java, Indonesia, between August and December 2018. We analysed the data, which included demographic characteristics, Glasgow Coma Scale score, systolic blood pressure, respiratory rate, and injury scores of six parts of the body. Spearman's rank correlation was used to determine the correlation among variables.



RESULTS: A total of 181 medical records of patients with trauma were reviewed in this study. Two-third of the patients were male (n = 113, 62.4%). Approximately half of the trauma injuries were caused by road traffic accidents (n = 89, 49.2%); the majority of these injuries resulted from blunt trauma (n = 167, 92.3%). The TRISSes of most of the patients (n = 178, 98.3%) with a good prognosis ranged from 77.1% to 99.7%. There was a statistically significant correlation between trauma, TRISS, and prognosis (p = 0.002 < 0.05), with a positive correlation among variables (r = 0.225).



CONCLUSION: There was a significant correlation between TRISS and prognosis in patients with trauma.

Language: en