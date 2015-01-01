Abstract

This article offers commentary on the special issue of the Journal of Traumatic Stress dedicated to posttraumatic stress and suicide, with a specific focus on practical recommendations that can be integrated into day-to-day clinical practice. Given the complexity of the myriad associations among posttraumatic stress symptoms, the nature of trauma, and suicidality demonstrated in the articles in this issue, it is important for practitioners to utilize evidence-based approaches to clinical practice in order to be effective. The articles in this special issue offer findings that do just that, providing a foundation rich in practical applications to clinical work, including an understanding of potential mechanisms of action and related targeted interventions.

