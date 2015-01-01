Abstract

India reports the highest number of suicide deaths in the world. At this time when the Indian Government is formulating a national suicide prevention strategy, we have reviewed the current status of suicides in India, focusing on epidemiology, risk factors, and existing suicide prevention strategies to identify key challenges and priorities for suicide prevention. The suicide rate among Indian girls and women continues to be twice the global rate. Suicide accounts for most deaths in the 15-39 years age group compared with other causes of death. Hanging is the most common method of suicide, followed by pesticides poisoning, medicine overdose, and self-immolation. In addition to depression and alcohol use disorders as risk factors, several social and cultural factors appear to increase risk of suicide. The absence of a national suicide prevention strategy, inappropriate media reporting, legal conflicts in the interpretation of suicide being punishable, and inadequate multisectoral engagement are major barriers to effective suicide prevention. A scaffolding approach is useful to reduce suicide rates, as interventions provided at the right time, intensity, and duration can help navigate situations in which a person might be susceptible to and at risk of suicide. In addition to outlining research and data priorities, we provide recommendations that emphasise multilevel action priorities for suicide prevention across various sectors. We call for urgent action in India by integrating suicide prevention measures at every level of public health, with special focus on the finalisation and implementation of the national suicide prevention strategy.

Language: en