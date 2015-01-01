Abstract

We evaluated the effects of item-specific and relational encoding instructions on false recognition for critical lures that originated from homograph and mediated study lists. Homograph lists contained list items that were taken from two meanings of the same critical lure (e.g., autumn, trip, harvest, stumble; for fall) which disrupted thematic/gist consistency of the list. Mediated lists contained unrelated list items (e.g., slippery, spicy, vent, sleigh) that were indirectly related to a critical lure (e.g., cold), through a set of non-presented mediators (e.g., wet, hot, air, snow), and had no thematic/gist consistency. In two experiments, item-specific and relational encoding improved correct recognition relative to a read-only control task, but only item-specific encoding reduced false recognition of critical lures. Signal-detection analyses indicated that the item-specific reduction increased test-based monitoring. The item-specific reduction for homograph and mediated critical lures is consistent with the activation-monitoring framework given gist-based processes are reduced or eliminated on these list types.

