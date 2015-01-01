|
Citation
Dörler D, Heigl F. PeerJ 2021; 9: e12464.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, PeerJ)
DOI
PMID
34900421
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: To avoid the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, many countries have implemented strict lockdown measures for several weeks. In Austria, the lockdown in early spring has led to a significant drop in human outdoor activities, especially in road traffic. In Project Roadkill, a citizen science project which aims to collect data on road-killed animals, we observed a significant decrease in reported roadkills.
Language: en
Keywords
Travel behavior; COVID-19; Lockdown; Citizen science; Road ecology; Roadkill