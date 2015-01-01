|
Jahn C, Wieacker E, Bender S, Krischer M. Prax. Kinderpsychol. Kinderpsychiatr. 2021; 70(8): 728-747.
Reduktion selbstverletzenden Verhaltens bei Jugendlichen mit Borderline-Persönlichkeitsorganisation mittels der übertragungsfokussierten Psychotherapie
34898409
This study examines whether transference-focused psychotherapy for adolescents (TFP-A) in a dayclinic setting increases the capability to regulate affects and decreases self-destructive behavior in adolescents with borderline personality organization in comparison to treatment as usual (TAU). A total of 120 adolescents consecutively presenting to the dayclinic were allocated to either TFP-A or TAU. They were assessed for aggression, irritability, depression, self-harm, internalizing behavior and pathological personality traits at baseline and after twelve weeks. TFP-A was more effective than TAU in reducing self-harm. Aggression and irritability was improved within the treatment group. These results can be explained by an improvement in affect regulation through a treatment with TFP-A in a dayclinic setting. Further research is necessary in order to assess whether TFP-A reduces self-harm, aggressive behavior and irritability from a long-term perspective and whether these exploratory results can be replicated in independent samples.
Language: de
self-harm; adolescence; Adoleszenz; affect regulation; Affektregulation; dayclinic treatment; personality disorders; Persönlichkeitsstörungen; Selbstverletzung; tagesklinische Behandlung