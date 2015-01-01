Abstract

This study examines whether transference-focused psychotherapy for adolescents (TFP-A) in a dayclinic setting increases the capability to regulate affects and decreases self-destructive behavior in adolescents with borderline personality organization in comparison to treatment as usual (TAU). A total of 120 adolescents consecutively presenting to the dayclinic were allocated to either TFP-A or TAU. They were assessed for aggression, irritability, depression, self-harm, internalizing behavior and pathological personality traits at baseline and after twelve weeks. TFP-A was more effective than TAU in reducing self-harm. Aggression and irritability was improved within the treatment group. These results can be explained by an improvement in affect regulation through a treatment with TFP-A in a dayclinic setting. Further research is necessary in order to assess whether TFP-A reduces self-harm, aggressive behavior and irritability from a long-term perspective and whether these exploratory results can be replicated in independent samples.



===



Die Studie untersucht, ob übertragungsfokussierte Psychotherapie für Jugendliche (transference focused psychotherapy for adolescents - TFP-A) in einem tagesklinischen Setting im Vergleich zu treatment as usual (TAU) zu einer Zunahme an Affektregulierung und Abnahme selbstverletzenden Verhaltens bei Patienten mit einer Borderline-Persönlichkeitsorganisation führt. Insgesamt wurden 120 Jugendliche, die entweder zwölf Wochen spezialisierte tagesklinische TFP-A Behandlung wahrnahmen oder in einem vergleichbaren Zeitraum eine allgemeine psychiatrische Behandlung erhalten haben, in die Studie eingeschlossen. Die Jugendlichen wurden zu Beginn und nach zwölf Wochen auf Aggressivität, Reizbarkeit, Depressivität, Selbstverletzung, internalisierendes Verhalten und pathologische Persönlichkeitsmerkmale untersucht. TFP-A erwies sich als wirksamer als TAU in der Reduktion von selbstverletzendem Verhalten. Aggressivität und Reizbarkeit verbesserte sich zumindest im Intragruppenvergleich signifikant. Dieses Ergebnis verweist auf eine Zunahme an Affektregulierung mittels des TFP-A basierten tagesklinischen Behandlungskonzeptes. Weitere Untersuchungen sind notwendig, um die Reduktion selbstverletzenden Verhaltens, der Aggressivität und Reizbarkeit über die zwölf Wochen hinaus bestätigen zu können.

Language: de