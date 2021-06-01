|
Citation
Noman M, Mujahid N, Fatima A. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(4): 452-461.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
34900364
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The prevailing global work scenario and deteriorating health facilities in economies indulge the risk perspective in the labor market model. This is the reason that the risk factor is cautiously attributed to wages and labor market efficiencies specifically in developing and emerging economies. In this respect, Occupational Injuries of Workers (OIW) is considered essential to demonstrate the risk and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) setups given the constraints of the labor. Intuitively, the prime objective of this study is to make an assessment of the labor market considering the OIW through the indicators of industry division, employment status, occupational distribution, adopted treatment, gender and regionality.
Language: en
Keywords
Occupational Health and Safety; Occupational injuries; Index Value Calculation; Labor Force Survey