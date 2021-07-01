|
Nadalin V, Mustard C, Smith PM. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(4): 471-478.
(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
34900366
BACKGROUND: Employment standards (ES) include having a regular payday, regular breaks, the right to paid sick or vacation time, and paid wages. Inadequate ES contribute to the labour market vulnerability of workers; however, they are not typically considered to be risk factors for workplace injury. In a sample of Canadian workers, we examine the risk of injury associated with inadequate ES, independent of, and combined with inadequate workplace protections from workplace hazards.
Language: en
|
Vulnerability; Occupational safety; Occupational health; Employment standards; Work injury