Kang Y, Yang S, Patterson P. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(4): 505-510.
34900369
BACKGROUND: Factors related to root causes can cause commonly occurring accidents such as falls, slips, and jammed injuries. An important means of reducing the frequency of occupational accidents in small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMSEs) of South Korea is to perform intensity analysis of the root cause factors for accident prevention in the cause and effect model like decision models, epidemiological models, system models, human factors models, LCU (life change unit) models, and the domino theory. Especially intensity analysis in a robot system and smart technology as Industry 4.0 is very important in order to minimize the occupational accidents and fatal accident because of the complexity of accident factors.
Cause and effect model; Commonly occurring accidents; Consciousness factors; Educational policies; Intensity analysis; Perceptual and cognitive education; Root causes