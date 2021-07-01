Abstract

BACKGROUND: Difficulties in walking and balance are risk factors for falling. This study aimed to predict dynamic balance based on demographic information and anthropometric dimensions in construction workers.



METHODS: This descriptive-analytical study was conducted on 114 construction workers in 2020. First, the construction workers were asked to complete the demographic questionnaire determined in order to be included in the study. Then anthropometric dimensions were measured. The dynamic balance of participants was also assessed using the Y Balance test kit. Dynamic balance prediction was performed based on demographic information and anthropometric dimensions using multiple linear regression with SPSS software version 25.



RESULTS: The highest average normalized reach distances of YBT were in the anterior direction and were 92.23 ± 12.43% and 92.28 ± 9.26% for right and left foot, respectively. Both maximal and average normalized composite reach in the YBT in each leg were negatively correlated with leg length and navicular drop and positively correlated with the ratio of sitting height to leg length. In addition, multiple linear regressions showed that age, navicular drop, leg length, and foot surface could predict 23% of the variance in YBT average normalized composite reach of the right leg, and age, navicular drop, and leg length could predict 21% of that in the left leg among construction workers.



CONCLUSION: Approximately one-fifth of the variability in the normalized composite reach of dynamic balance reach among construction workers using method YBT can be predicted by variables age, navicular drop, leg length, and foot surface.

Language: en