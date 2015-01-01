|
Jakub G, Krzysztof O, Katarzyna D, Łukasz W. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34895030
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Harm reduction strategies are behaviors that may be applied in order to reduce adverse consequences associated with psychoactive substance use. Adolescents who use substances make up a large population that may benefit from applying such strategies. However, previous research in this area has focused on adults. Therefore, the purpose of this qualitative study was to describe and examine harm reduction strategies among adolescents who use psychoactive substances.
Language: en
adolescents; prevention; qualitative study; harm reduction strategies; Psychoactive substance use