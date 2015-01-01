Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Harm reduction strategies are behaviors that may be applied in order to reduce adverse consequences associated with psychoactive substance use. Adolescents who use substances make up a large population that may benefit from applying such strategies. However, previous research in this area has focused on adults. Therefore, the purpose of this qualitative study was to describe and examine harm reduction strategies among adolescents who use psychoactive substances.



METHODS: Semi-structured individual interviews were conducted with 72 adolescents of equal sex distribution (aged 17-18 years) who had used various substances at least three times in the past 12 months and had no history of substance use disorders (SUD) treatment. Data were transcribed and then analyzed thematically based on the Consensual Qualitative Research approach.



FINDINGS: Adolescents who use substances described the harm reduction strategies they use. According to the meaning youth attributed to these strategies, five themes were developed, that included approaches to risk, substance use safety conditions, preparation for use, manner of use, and controlled use. Most of the identified strategies correspond to those found in studies on adults. The main source of adolescents' knowledge about these strategies was the Internet. Peers appeared to play an important role in reducing substance-related risks.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite risk-taking, adolescents in our study showed active engagement in reducing their substance-related risks and harms. Practical implications are provided, including supporting harm reduction strategies, enhancing the active role of peers and the Internet as communication channels in preventing SUDs as well as other substance-related problems among adolescents.

Language: en