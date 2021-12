Abstract

BACKGROUND: No comparisons between mortality from opioids in children and teenagers and opioid prescription patterns have been made in England.



AIM: To investigate if an association exists between mortality rates from opioid poisoning in persons aged 19 years old and under and community opioid prescription in England.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was undertaken for 2016 to 2019, comparing community opioid prescriptions and mortality rates from opioid poisoning.



RESULTS: The number of opioid prescriptions decreased over the study period (- 2.4%, p < 0.001). Most deaths due to opioid poisoning in children and teenagers were seen in those under one year old and those aged between 15 and 19 years old (Kruskal-Wallis: p = 0.12; Dunn's test: p = 0.01). Deaths in all age ranges did not change significantly (Poisson Regression Analysis: p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Despite the reduction in community opioid prescriptions, there was no decrease in the number of deaths in children and teenagers due to opioid poisoning.

Language: en