Abstract

Disaster, mass casualty medicine, or exceptional health situations require specific organisation, logistics, and coordination knowledge and skills which are grouped under the term crisis resource management skills. Medical simulation enables the development of crisis resource management skills and is useful for training professionals by reproducing serious, unusual, and rare events, and thus probably enhances the experience of practitioners. However, the planning and implementation of real-life exercises is complex because of the significant logistical and budgetary impact. These exercises require expertise and are time consuming. There was a need to develop an innovative and modular teaching method which, in addition to the usual field exercises, can improve performance and efficiency at individual and collective levels while reducing organisational constraints. ...

