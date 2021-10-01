Abstract

The delivery of medical care to the severely injured during major incidents and mass casualty events has been a recurring challenge for decades across the world. From events in resource-poor developing countries, through richly funded military conflicts, to the most equipped of developed nations, the provision of rapid medical care to the severely injured during major incidents and mass casualty events has been a priority for healthcare providers. This is often under the most difficult of circumstances.(1)(,)(2) Whilst mass casualty events are a persistent global challenge, it is clear in developed countries that patients and their families demand and expect a high standard of care from their rescuers, that this care should be delivered rapidly, and this should be of the highest quality possible.(3) Whilst there is respect afforded to those who 'run towards danger' during a high-threat situation, first responders are subjected to a high degree of scrutiny for their actions, even when the circumstances they are presented with are considered to be extraordinary.(4) Likewise, even for those who are catastrophically injured beyond salvage, society expects the response to be dignified, calculated, and thorough.(3).

Language: en