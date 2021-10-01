Abstract

I would like to raise awareness among the Burns professionals about a current finding in a number of media outlets in the UK. Hairdressers are noticing the occurrence of chemical burn from hair dye in their clients who recently recovered from COVID-19 infection [1], [2]. Although chemical burns from hair dye products have been reported in the literature [3]. To my knowledge, I have not come across any of these incidents in recovered COVID-19 patients. I appeal for a wider audience within the burns community to find out whether these reports in the media are actually substantiated with actual presentations and admissions to the burns service.



Misinformation about COVID-19 related illnesses have caused a great amount of confusion among the public since its onset. Thus, it is of paramount importance that we keep aware of reporting for burns relating to COVID and also to ensure that we get correct information across when misinformation can easily occur.

Language: en