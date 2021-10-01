|
Citation
|
Abdelaty M. Burns 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34903408
|
Abstract
|
I would like to raise awareness among the Burns professionals about a current finding in a number of media outlets in the UK. Hairdressers are noticing the occurrence of chemical burn from hair dye in their clients who recently recovered from COVID-19 infection [1], [2]. Although chemical burns from hair dye products have been reported in the literature [3]. To my knowledge, I have not come across any of these incidents in recovered COVID-19 patients. I appeal for a wider audience within the burns community to find out whether these reports in the media are actually substantiated with actual presentations and admissions to the burns service.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chemical burn; Hair dye; Hair products; Post COVID-19