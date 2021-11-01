Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn injuries remain common in the world, with an average of more than thousands of cases requiring medical attention each year. Singapore sees an average of 220 burns admissions annually. Given the high number of burn cases in Singapore, the authors identified that there is a need for more public awareness on first aid burn treatment. Acute management of burns can improve eventual patient outcome. The authors devised a simple mnemonic that can be used in burns education for first aid treatment, intended to be taught to trained personnel, who will have the first contact with these burn patients. The aim of the study was to assess the viability of implementing this mnemonic, B.U.R.N.S, to facilitate first aid education for burns.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: In this study, we presented this mnemonic as a poster to 30 full-time burn care medical professionals. Feedback was then obtained from this group of medical professionals and used to revise the mnemonic. The mnemonic was then subsequently taught to 400 medical professionals, who are predominantly involved in the pre-hospital management of burns. They are then asked to reiterate the mnemonic to test the ease of remembering the mnemonic.



OBJECTIVE feedback was obtained with a 5-point scoring system.



RESULTS: The results indicated a significant improvement in burn first aid knowledge after the implementation of the mnemonic, from a score of 3.67-4.77, The content was deemed as appropriate and easy to understand and recall, and participants were able to reiterate the content, and will recommend this mnemonic to be used for burns teaching for first aid.



CONCLUSION: The study results suggest that this B.U.R.N.S. mnemonic and visual aid is simple and easy to apply, especially for uniformed personnel, as these individuals may have the first contact with the burns victims, and it is important for them to render the appropriate burns first aid treatment. Overall, burns first aid awareness and education can be improved with the implementation of this mnemonic and poster. Moving forward, we aim to integrate the B.U.R.N.S. into educational programmes in professional institutions involved in responding to burns (medical and nursing schools of Singapore), as well as in schools and public institutions, for educational purpose to raise public awareness. We wish to also be able to do so on an international level when courses are conducted.

Language: en