Abstract

AIM: As burn self-stigma has not been addressed fully, the purpose of current study is to analyze dimensions of the concept using literature and lived experiences in burn survivors.



METHODS: Using hybrid concept analysis method, we investigated self-stigma in three phases (i.e. theoretical, fieldwork, and final analytical phase). In the first phase we reviewed the literature using PubMed, SCOPUS, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, OVID, SID and Google Scholar. Thirteen semi-structured interviews with burn survivors were conducted during the fieldwork phase. Two extra interviews with health care providers were undertaken for the aim of data triangulation. Textual content analysis and inductive content analysis were used to analyze the data of the first and second phases of this study, respectively. The findings of both phases were combined in the final analytical phase and a comprehensive definition was emerged.



RESULTS: We assigned all our findings into three content areas (i.e. antecedents, properties and consequences), which are dimensions of self-stigma. In final analytical phase antecedent, properties and consequences of the concept were formed in one (society's misconception about burns), three (negative definition of self, emotional responses, and behavioral responses), and three (negative individual effects, negative social effects, and negative familial effects) categories, respectively. Based on these categories and their corresponding subcategories, a comprehensive definition of the concept was presented.



CONCLUSION: Burn self-stigma is a state in which burn survivors experience unfavorable thoughts and feelings about themselves as a result of society's misconceptions about them. They give emotional and behavioral responses that define them in a negative way. In the end, the burn survivor's individual, familial, and social dimensions are significantly impacted.

