Abstract

This study explores interpretations of interpersonal aggression involving older adults, through an analysis of semi-structured interview data from 13 assisted living (AL) tenants and 19 AL service and/or care workers. Differing relations (tenant-tenant and tenant-worker) shape the kinds of tenant actions experienced as problematic and/or aggressive. Tenants and workers invoke communal living, aging, and dementia as explanatory frames, in part to mitigate victimization experiences through normalization and neutralization. This was more prominent among workers, who are less able to enact empowering responses as they sought to keep working in difficult circumstances. Structural constraints, and the power and social hierarchies that contribute to victimization, generate interpretive responses that obscure fulsome and contextualized understandings of the problem while further reinforcing oppressive discourses including a sense of the inevitability of aggression in older adults-especially those living with dementia.

