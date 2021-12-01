Abstract

This editorial is written to highlight the importance of the paper on the financial risk incurred by the victims of motor vehicle crashes (MVC) in Ethiopia. Its message should provoke governments, managers of health systems, the trauma community and those responsible for global health. The article provides data on direct medical and direct non-medical costs incurred by 452 victims treated at four hospitals in Addis Ababa. Two thirds of those surviving to require treatment for their injuries incurred catastrophic expenditure (>10% of annual household income) whilst a quarter were driven below the international poverty line. This translates to a lack of income for the basic necessities of living, never mind paying fees for the education of children.

Language: en