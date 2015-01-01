SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Armstrong-Carter E, Bibby ES, Burroughs M, Flannery JE, Nelson BW, Duell N, Prinstein MJ, Telzer EH. J. Res. Adolesc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jora.12705

PMID

34905266

Abstract

This study examined how adolescents' risk-taking behaviors were related to their prosocial behaviors on a daily level and how this association differed depending on adolescents' daily and average levels of sensation seeking and social craving. Adolescents (N = 212; M(age)  = 15 years) completed daily diaries for 14 days. Adolescents were more likely to engage in prosocial behavior on days when they also took risks, but only when they also felt high levels of social craving. The daily link between risk-taking and prosocial behavior did not vary based on daily or individual differences in sensation seeking.

RESULTS suggest that when adolescents feel highly motivated to connect with others, their risk-taking and prosocial tendencies co-occur on a daily basis.


Language: en

Keywords

daily diary; prosocial behavior; risk-taking

