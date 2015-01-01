Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to investigate to what extent childhood trauma affects suicide probability and self-esteem of university students. DESIGN AND METHODS: In this descriptive study, 3602 university students continuing their education in the 2019-2020 academic year were selected into the sample. The data in the study were collected using a personal information form, "Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ)", "Suicide Probability Scale (SPS)" and Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSES). The data were evaluated using appropriate statistical methods, and p < 0.05 value was considered statistically significant.



FINDINGS: In the study, students' mean scale scores of CTQ and SPS were found high (38.1 ± 13.7; 87.7 ± 10.7, respectively), and the RSES total mean scale score was found average (1.7 ± 1.4). CTQ total mean score was found to show a positive correlation between SPS and RSES total mean scores. It has been established that the past traumatic experiences of university students decrease self-esteem and are associated with suicide probability. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Risk management programs for university students should be organized by determining the risk groups exposed to Childhood Trauma by psychiatric and child nurses.

Language: en