Ozakar Akca S, Oztas G, Karadere ME, Yazla Asafov E. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34904227
PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to investigate to what extent childhood trauma affects suicide probability and self-esteem of university students. DESIGN AND METHODS: In this descriptive study, 3602 university students continuing their education in the 2019-2020 academic year were selected into the sample. The data in the study were collected using a personal information form, "Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ)", "Suicide Probability Scale (SPS)" and Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSES). The data were evaluated using appropriate statistical methods, and p < 0.05 value was considered statistically significant.
suicide; self-esteem; childhood trauma