SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Addesa F, Bond AJ. PLoS One 2021; 16(12): e0261419.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0261419

PMID

34905567

Abstract

This article aims to analyse the impact of the main determinants of match-day stadium attendance for seven seasons-2012-13 to 2018-19-of the Italian football Serie A. The main element of novelty is that the dataset is split into three sub-categories based on the pre-season fans' expectations to verify whether the impact of attendance determinants varies depending on teams' expected performance. Our results-based on Tobit model regressions-identify some significant differences across the three subsets. However, the difference that seems to be the most significant revealed a common preference of Italian fans towards higher quality opponents.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print