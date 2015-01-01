Abstract

Long short-term memory (LSTM) models provide high predictive performance through their ability to recognize longer sequences of time series data. More recently, bidirectional deep learning models (BiLSTM) have extended the LSTM capabilities by training the input data twice in forward and backward directions. In this paper, BiLSTM short term traffic forecasting models have been developed and evaluated using data from a calibrated micro-simulation model for a congested freeway in Melbourne, Australia. The simulation model was extensively calibrated and validated to a high degree of accuracy using field data collected from 55 detectors on the freeway. The base year simulation model was then used to generate loop detector data including speed, flow and occupancy which were used to develop and compare a number of LSTM models for short-term traffic prediction up to 60 min into the future. The modelling results showed that BiLSTM outperformed other predictive models for multiple prediction horizons for base year conditions. The simulation model was then adapted for future year scenarios where the traffic demand was increased by 25-100 percent to reflect potential future increases in traffic demands. The results showed superior performance of BiLSTM for multiple prediction horizons for all traffic variables.

