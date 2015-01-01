Abstract

In the EU-28, the number of occupational accidents is still too high, with serious social and economic consequences. We have devised an intervention called Safety Integrated Model-training (SIM-t) with the aim of unifying the most effective training methods for adults in a single proposal. SIM-t involves the use of audiovisual materials (ad hoc products for each company), a participatory approach, and regular and lasting reinforcement in daily practice. The training intervention is divided into several sessions over several weeks. For its evaluation, we conducted a longitudinal study (September 2017-April 2018), with the participation of workers (n = 185) from mechanical companies in northern Italy. Measures relating to knowledge, attitudes, behaviours, perception of the health, and safety climate were collected at baseline and in subsequent follow-ups. Overall, the participants' average safety performance at the end of the training was significantly better than the initial level. In summary, the SIM-t and its evaluation methodology are an integrated intervention proposal providing companies with a safety training protocol and a test of its effectiveness. The contents that emerged from the study suggest extending this training intervention and the evaluation of its effectiveness to different contexts.

