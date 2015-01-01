Abstract

The training needs analysis stage is crucial to training design. Although several data sources are used in the field of adult education, the ergonomic analysis of the work activity is neglected because of the costs associated with its development. This article reports on a study carried out in a company in the telecommunications sector with technicians who have to transport and handle ladders. The purpose of the study was to document the contribution of several data collection methods for analyzing training needs for the purpose of accident prevention. The following data collection methods were used: one-on-one interviews with training and occupational health and safety stakeholders (N = 13), meetings with three groups of technicians (N = 28), and an ergonomic analysis of the technicians' work activity (N = 5). The results highlight the contribution of work analysis in identifying ways to improve the content and methods of training as well as ways of identifying possible intervention strategies related to the characteristics and condition of ladders, work organization and the sharing of experiences between technicians.

